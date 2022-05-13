Norinchukin Bank The Sells 5,254 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital World Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,675 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after buying an additional 1,782,337 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,382,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.04. 16,309,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,480,387. The company has a market cap of $346.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $115.37 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

