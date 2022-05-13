Norinchukin Bank The Sells 4,077 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 251,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $43,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,737,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,970,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

