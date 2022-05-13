Norinchukin Bank The Sells 2,220 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after buying an additional 164,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after acquiring an additional 77,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after acquiring an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after acquiring an additional 406,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,179,087,000 after acquiring an additional 138,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $4.46 on Thursday, reaching $571.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,619. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.64 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $593.67 and a 200-day moving average of $589.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $233.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

