Norinchukin Bank The Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 84,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $170.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,473,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,992. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.95 and its 200-day moving average is $168.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $235.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

