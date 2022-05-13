Norinchukin Bank The Lowers Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,781 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after buying an additional 8,496,718 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $296,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $206,632,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 998,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,426,936. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

