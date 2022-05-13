Norinchukin Bank The Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,812 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of Norinchukin Bank The’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $68,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.82.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.75. 70,732,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,758,082. The stock has a market cap of $471.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $134.59 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

