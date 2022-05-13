Norinchukin Bank The Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in General Electric by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.68. The company had a trading volume of 187,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,685,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a one year low of $71.14 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day moving average is $94.71.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.69.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

