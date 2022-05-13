Norinchukin Bank The Has $76.34 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 1.0% of Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Norinchukin Bank The owned approximately 0.30% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $76,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,404,000 after acquiring an additional 252,370 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,365,000 after purchasing an additional 908,972 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,675,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,842,000 after acquiring an additional 156,876 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,615,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,029,000 after acquiring an additional 106,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,027,000 after purchasing an additional 578,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,347. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.43%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

