Norinchukin Bank The Has $27.86 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,273 shares of company stock worth $130,897,471. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.76.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $321.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,881,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.95. The firm has a market cap of $312.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.