Norinchukin Bank The Has $17.78 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.72. 3,733,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 76.38%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

