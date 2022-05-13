Norinchukin Bank The Has $11.90 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,179,937,000 after purchasing an additional 982,470 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,811 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,731,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,809,000 after purchasing an additional 331,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,808,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.12. The stock had a trading volume of 398,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,667,488. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $162.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

