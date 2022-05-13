Norinchukin Bank The Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4,258.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53,738 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,092,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.63.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,559 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,368 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $9.44 on Friday, reaching $643.40. 11,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,404. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $492.13 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $677.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $644.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.26 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.