Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.72. 52,461,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,956,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

