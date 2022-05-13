Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 198.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $281.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,410. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $274.79 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.52.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

