Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,442. The firm has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a twelve month low of $149.88 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

