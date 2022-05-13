Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,794,000. Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 36,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.30. The stock had a trading volume of 46,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,270. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.11 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day moving average is $151.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

