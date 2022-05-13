Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 138 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,704,000 after acquiring an additional 301,802 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $203,143,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Equinix by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after buying an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in Equinix by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 311,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,177,000 after buying an additional 160,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Equinix by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,577,000 after buying an additional 149,404 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.59.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $28.77 on Friday, hitting $658.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $621.34 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $723.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $752.34. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.78%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.94, for a total transaction of $2,162,431.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,164. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

