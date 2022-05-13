Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives $309.41 Average PT from Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $309.41.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. TD Securities increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $1,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $5.36 on Tuesday, reaching $251.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

