Norcros’ (NXR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Shares of Norcros stock traded up GBX 14.99 ($0.18) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 234.99 ($2.90). 208,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of £190.49 million and a PE ratio of 6.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 250.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.92. Norcros has a 12 month low of GBX 211 ($2.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 351.32 ($4.33).
About Norcros (Get Rating)
