Norcros’ (NXR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of Norcros stock traded up GBX 14.99 ($0.18) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 234.99 ($2.90). 208,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of £190.49 million and a PE ratio of 6.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 250.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.92. Norcros has a 12 month low of GBX 211 ($2.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 351.32 ($4.33).

About Norcros

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

