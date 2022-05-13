Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRACW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRACW traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,517. Noble Rock Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

