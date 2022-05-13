Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.81.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOAH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

NYSE NOAH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.09. 399,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,424. The company has a market cap of $967.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. Noah has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $49.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Noah by 23.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Noah by 205.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Noah by 141.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Noah by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

