Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Announces Earnings Results

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NKTX traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 54,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,279. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $40.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a market cap of $465.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of -0.38.

In other Nkarta news, Director Simeon George acquired 1,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $19,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,200,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,805,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,076,935. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 37.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

