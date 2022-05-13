NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 401,376 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.13% of NIKE worth $340,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.41.

NKE traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $107.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,244,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,063. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $169.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

