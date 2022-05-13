Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Receives $26.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NLSN shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Nielsen alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 5,652,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $155,376,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,074,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,627,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,672,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,021,000 after acquiring an additional 163,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,549,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,010,000 after purchasing an additional 247,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,873,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814,521 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,431,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,439 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,116. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

Nielsen declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nielsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.