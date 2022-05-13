NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.25-7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16-2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.25.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $190.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.49.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,027,000 after acquiring an additional 836,616 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 225,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NICE by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.