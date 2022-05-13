NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.25-7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16-2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.25.
Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $190.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,027,000 after acquiring an additional 836,616 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 225,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NICE by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
