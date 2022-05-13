NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.NICE also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.25-7.45 EPS.

NICE stock traded up $12.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.86. The stock had a trading volume of 291,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,075. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE has a 52-week low of $179.13 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.49.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $279.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NICE by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NICE (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.