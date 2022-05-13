NFTb Market Capitalization Tops $2.96 Million (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One NFTb coin can now be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTb has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar. NFTb has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $223,148.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.71 or 0.00544038 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,920.08 or 2.06227873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00036371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

Buying and Selling NFTb

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars.

