NFT Alley (ALLEY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $100,724.00

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, NFT Alley has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $11,931.98 and approximately $100,724.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Alley alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.00527359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00036934 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,906.25 or 1.95416604 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Alley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Alley and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.