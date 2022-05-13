NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.79 on June 30th

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund stock opened at GBX 113.52 ($1.40) on Friday. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 96.70 ($1.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 116 ($1.43). The company has a market cap of £668.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.72.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.42) price target on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

