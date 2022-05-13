NextDAO Price Down 53.1% This Week (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last week, NextDAO has traded down 53.1% against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $729,931.66 and approximately $159,489.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00011540 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,782.14 or 0.99995083 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.00535309 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,343,133,172 coins and its circulating supply is 2,302,901,063 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

