NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,430.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.06 or 0.00700151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00174934 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00034240 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002319 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006743 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.