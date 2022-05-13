NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ NEXI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.04. 10,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,691. The company has a market cap of $46.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.00. NexImmune has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65.
In related news, CEO Kristi Jones bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sol J. Barer bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $63,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 128,978 shares of company stock valued at $378,359 over the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
