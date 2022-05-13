NewYorkCoin (NYC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.07 Million

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $3,525.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000290 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00222163 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003388 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000529 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

