Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given Buy Rating at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $79.52 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.69.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $468,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $33,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,843 shares of company stock worth $4,932,493 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 21.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Newmont by 5.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 11.2% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after buying an additional 387,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 11.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 180,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after buying an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

