Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) is First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,433,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 918,782 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for about 2.7% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 2.19% of Newmont worth $1,081,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,515,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,222,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,394 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Newmont by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,738,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,872,000 after acquiring an additional 807,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $468,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,843 shares of company stock worth $4,932,493 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

NEM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.25. 6,361,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,935,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.92. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

