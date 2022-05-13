New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.38)-$(0.35) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $212-$214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.53 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.37–$0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.56.

New Relic stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,507. New Relic has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.11.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.17). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. New Relic’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $72,611.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,748 shares of company stock worth $9,245,159 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 28.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

