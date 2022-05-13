New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.38)-$(0.35) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $212-$214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.53 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.37–$0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.56.

New Relic stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,507. New Relic has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.11.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.17). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. New Relic’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $72,611.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,748 shares of company stock worth $9,245,159 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 28.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.