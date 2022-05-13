New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.37)-$(0.31) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $920-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.55 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.37–$0.31 EPS.

NEWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.56.

New Relic stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,507. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.99. New Relic has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $179,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,748 shares of company stock worth $9,245,159 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at about $618,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in New Relic by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in New Relic by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

