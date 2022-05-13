Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 56.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Neuronetics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 487,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,965. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $17.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 38,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $114,030.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 296,413 shares of company stock valued at $764,319. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 45,928 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

