Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Short Interest Up 102.8% in April

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the April 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000.

NBXG traded up 0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching 11.08. 197,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,983. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 12.59. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a fifty-two week low of 10.06 and a fifty-two week high of 20.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%.

