NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.26.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.98. 12,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,833. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average is $85.73. NetApp has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,217,998. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.