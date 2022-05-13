Nestree (EGG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.63 Million

Nestree (EGG) traded up 29.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Nestree has a market cap of $57.77 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,039.66 or 1.00031750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00035801 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014703 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,513,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

