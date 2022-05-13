NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.30

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 381139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NRDS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.56.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $28,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 61,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $598,838.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $852,925 over the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

