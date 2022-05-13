Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Downgraded by Benchmark to “Hold”

Benchmark lowered shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nephros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Nephros from $8.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NEPH opened at $2.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. Nephros has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $11.67.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPH. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Nephros during the 4th quarter valued at about $646,532,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Nephros by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 246,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nephros by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nephros by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nephros by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.
About Nephros (Get Rating)
Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.
