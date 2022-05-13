Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Downgraded by Benchmark to “Hold”

Benchmark lowered shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nephros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Nephros from $8.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPH opened at $2.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. Nephros has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

Nephros ( NASDAQ:NEPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPH. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Nephros during the 4th quarter valued at about $646,532,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Nephros by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 246,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nephros by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nephros by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nephros by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

