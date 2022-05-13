Needham & Company LLC Trims JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Target Price to $23.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FROG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

JFrog stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.37. 7,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,934. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43. JFrog has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $50.31.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $359,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,251,000 after buying an additional 503,035 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,228,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

