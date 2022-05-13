Neblio Achieves Market Cap of $3.12 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $102,531.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 54.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00023807 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013068 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,174,573 coins and its circulating supply is 19,037,535 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

