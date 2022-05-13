Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NVGS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.58. 123,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Navigator has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $107.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.47 million. Analysts predict that Navigator will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 204,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 98,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Navigator by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Navigator by 35.6% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 72,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

