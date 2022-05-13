National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.National Vision also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.65-0.80 EPS.

EYE stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 92,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,946. National Vision has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.78.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. National Vision had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Vision by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in National Vision by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in National Vision by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in National Vision by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in National Vision by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

