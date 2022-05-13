National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.National Vision also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.65-0.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EYE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut National Vision from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.60.

NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.02. 100,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.78. National Vision has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.04.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 56.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in National Vision by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

