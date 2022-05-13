National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. National Vision updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.65-0.80 EPS.
Shares of EYE stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $26.00. 42,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,946. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. National Vision has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $65.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in National Vision by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in National Vision by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.
About National Vision (Get Rating)
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
