National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. National Vision updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.65-0.80 EPS.

Shares of EYE stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $26.00. 42,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,946. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. National Vision has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $65.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in National Vision by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in National Vision by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

