National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-$3.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.90.

Shares of NNN stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.72. 972,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,584. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 1.50.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 126.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 22.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

